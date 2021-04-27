Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,428 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 104.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.