Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 582 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,046,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after buying an additional 124,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,031,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

