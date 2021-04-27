Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $250.23 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.79.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

