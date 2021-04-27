Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.12.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.94 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

