Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

BLDR stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

