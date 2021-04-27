Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $206.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $210.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.