Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.51. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.52. 590,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298,060 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 55.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

