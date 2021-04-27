Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. 6,116,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,560. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

