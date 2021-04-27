Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $77.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.47% from the stock’s current price.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $78.15. 92,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,019. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $76.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

