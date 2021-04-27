Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.78-2.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6-13.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

