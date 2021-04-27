Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.85.

OVV opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $28.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 55.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 34.1% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

