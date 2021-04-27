Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.91

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.91 and last traded at $97.02, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

