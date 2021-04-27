Owens Corning (OC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Owens Corning to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OC stock opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

