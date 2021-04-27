PAC Global Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00208977 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

