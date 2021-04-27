Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%.
PMBC opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.51 million, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PMBC shares. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.
