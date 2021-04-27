Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $191.51 million, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $37,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $192,878.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $39,016. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

