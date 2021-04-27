Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.15. The stock had a trading volume of 464,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,169. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day moving average is $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

