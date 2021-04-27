Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. 680,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,634,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $14,286,130.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,128,765.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 402,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

