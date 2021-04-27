Palmer Knight Co Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Palmer Knight Co raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up approximately 3.5% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.3% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 21,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,231. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

