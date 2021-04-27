Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Down 47.4% Over Last Week

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 47.4% against the US dollar. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $448,159.63 and $136,442.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.86 or 0.00795899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00096400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.81 or 0.08108790 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.