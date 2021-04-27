Park National Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Park National has raised its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PRK stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.86. Park National has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park National will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

