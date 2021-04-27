Parker Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Parker Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $403.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

