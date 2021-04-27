Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.43. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 54,821 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Parks! America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKA)

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.