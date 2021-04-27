Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.22

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.22 and traded as high as $9.75. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 2,055 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,887 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.33% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

