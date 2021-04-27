Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of American Express by 29.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 13,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $574,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 77.2% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,810,988 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $680,466,000 after purchasing an additional 168,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $150.34 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

