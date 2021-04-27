Patten Group Inc. Purchases 123 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after buying an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $514,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after purchasing an additional 337,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Splunk by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.31 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

