Patten Group Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after acquiring an additional 418,292 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,292,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $242.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.75 and a 200 day moving average of $250.19. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

