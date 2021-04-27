Patten Group Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Netflix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $510.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $526.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.78. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

