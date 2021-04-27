Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 11,560 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,485 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.47. 339,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,390,396. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.21. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

