Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up about 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.16% of A. O. Smith worth $17,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,783. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

