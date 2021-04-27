Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.84. The company had a trading volume of 186,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $315.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.90 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.