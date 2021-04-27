Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,673 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Xilinx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,750 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Xilinx by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 43,840 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XLNX. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.04. 23,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,357. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.45 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average of $132.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

