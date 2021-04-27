Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,583 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 530,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,075,760. The firm has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

