Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 72,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 72,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 48,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.78. 772,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,008,152. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

