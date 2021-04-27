Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 467 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Shares of COST traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.68. 42,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,056. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.08. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

