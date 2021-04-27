Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 645 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 23,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.03. 7,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

