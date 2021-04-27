Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $9.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.