Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Paychex by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

