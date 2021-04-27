PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lessened by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $268.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,716. The company has a market capitalization of $315.63 billion, a PE ratio of 101.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.90 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie boosted their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

