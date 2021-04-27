Pelham Capital Ltd. Has $82.77 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pelham Capital Ltd. lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295,662 shares during the period. FMC makes up approximately 5.1% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $82,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in FMC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 333,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,426,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

FMC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.59. 3,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

