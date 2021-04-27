Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0119 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PBT opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.13. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

