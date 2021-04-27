Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $21,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CRH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CRH by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CRH by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 411,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

