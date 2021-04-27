Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 172,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNT opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $299.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

