Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 8,825 The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in The Aaron’s by 33.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $7,017,000.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.50 million. Research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

