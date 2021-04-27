Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

