Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $242.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 673.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $135.06 and a one year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

