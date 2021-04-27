Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $163,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,076,000 after buying an additional 1,594,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,004,000 after purchasing an additional 352,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,512,000 after purchasing an additional 701,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.