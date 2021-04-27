Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Decreased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129,147 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

