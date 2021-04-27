Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.