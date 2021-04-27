Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Buys 56 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 1.5% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,316,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after acquiring an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after acquiring an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $712.26. 2,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,465. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $679.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total value of $646,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.11.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

